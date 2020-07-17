Fast track relief work in cyclone-affected districts: CM Thackeray

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray directed the district administration of the three districts -Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg - that were affected due to the Cyclone Nisarga last month, to fast track the process to provide aid and restoration work. Thackeray also too a review of the preparedness of Ganpati festival celebrations in the Konkan region and directed authorities to ramp up beds, get more ambulances, and set up vigilance committees.

In a review meeting held via video-conferencing, Thackeray reviewed the relief work in the three districts and said aid should be provided on a “war footing”. The district administration, according to a senior official, has sought additional funds after the state government decided to provide additional aid for material damage, house, and crop damage.

“After the state government announced additional relief for damage to homes depending on the severity, and for material damages, a recalculation was done. Raigad, which was the most affected district, has sought ₹80 crore additional fund. Ratnagiri has sought about ₹36 crore additional fund,” an official, who was in the meeting, said requesting anonymity. The state government has so far disbursed ₹490.13 crore for the package.

Thackeray, meanwhile, has directed the district authorities to set up vigilance committees in every village, ramp up isolation facilities and other medical facilities, get more ambulances, etc. Lakhs of people from Mumbai, Thane, and Pune districts travel to Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts during the festival.

The measures are being put in place so that the Covid-19 cases do not increase in this region due to the increased movement of people from the affected areas. The CM has appealed to the locals to keep the celebrations low-key, maintain physical distance, avoid crowding, etc. The district authorities are directed to strictly follow the state’s guidelines for public Ganpati mandals.