Fearing dropouts, BMC to provides civic school students with free notebooks

To ensure students from civic schools do not drop out due to lack of learning material, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) education department has decided to distribute notebooks.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, the department asked schools to furnish details about its staff who will be available to distribute free notebooks to students. “This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a possibility that some children might drop out. To avoid this, giving them school essentials in time is important. Hence, books should be distributed from August 10,” reads the circular.

Usually, students get notebooks after the BMC completes the tendering process, which often gets delayed by four to five months after the new academic year begins in June. This year, however, students will also receive other school essentials like bags, uniforms, stationery, etc, by October, said officials at the education department.

“It’s a good thing that students will get these items on time. It will help them study in the current situation, wherein physical classes are not available,” said Prashant Redij of the Mumbai Principals’ Association.

In June, the civic body also distributed textbooks to students, which were delivered as part of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan initiative, to ensure that those without internet access can have access to study material.