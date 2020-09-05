Final-year exam papers can be of 50 marks each with one-hour time, panel of vice-chancellors suggests to Maharashtra government

The committee of vice-chancellors of all universities in Maharashtra in its report has recommended to the state government that each paper for final-year examinations of professional and non-professional courses can be of 50 marks with a duration of one hour for completion. Oral examinations or viva can be held through applications such as Skype or over phone.

The state government has asked the vice-chancellors to submit the timetable of exams and other such details by September 7, following which the same will be placed before state disaster management authority for final approval, state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant confirmed.

Following the Supreme Court ruling that students cannot be promoted without writing examinations, the state had formed a committee of vice-chancellors headed by Suhas Pednekar, vice-chancellor of University of Mumbai to suggest how the process can be conducted safely. The committee submitted its report to the state higher and technical education department on Friday with 11 recommendations.

“The committee has recommended that the students should be allowed to appear for exams from home. It has also recommended that each paper can be of 50 marks with a duration of one hour to complete. Oral exams or viva can be held through Skype and other such application or over phone. The format of exams will have to be decided by the Board of Examinations and Academic Council of the universities,” said Samant, adding that they have many options available such as open book exams, multiple choice question (MCQ), optical mark recognition (OMR) and assignment-based exams.

The committee has also recommended to seek extension up to October 31 from University Grants Commission (UGC) to complete the examination process.

Offline or physical exams will be conducted only where the student is not in a position to appear for same online, Samant said.

According to the report, 90% of the students have mobile phones or desktops which can be used for online exams. The 10% students, who don’t have either of the two or have internet connectivity issues, can be allowed to appear for the exams physically at Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Limited (MKCL) centres, officials said.

The report states that the examination process, including declaration of results, can be completed by October 31 and admission for the next academic year can start from November 1, said an official.

It also states that practical exams can be held between September 15 and 30.

Samant has already declared that final-year examinations can be conducted from the first week of October.