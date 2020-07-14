Final-year exams can’t be held in Maharashtra: State body headed by CM

Days after the University Grants Commission (UGC) directed universities across India to conduct final-year exams by September-end, the state government on Monday, reiterated its stance that it is not in a position to hold the exams. The decision was taken in a meeting held by the state disaster management authority, headed by chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray.

“Following the fresh guidelines from UGC on holding the final-year exams, we decided to discuss the matter again before the state’s disaster management authority. After reviewing the current Covid-19 situation, we came to the conclusion that the state is not in a position to conduct exams in the next two months,” state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant said.

The CM asked officials in the meeting to see if the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and the Disaster Management Act, which are invoked in the state to curb the spread of Covid-19 outbreak, can override all the other Acts pertaining to holding exams in the state. “The CM asked what’s the importance of these Acts if they can’t be implemented as per the situation,” a senior official who attended the meeting said.

The state said it will inform UGC about its decision again. Samant said that conducting exams amid the Covid-19 outbreak would endanger the lives of students.

“We urge the UGC, the human resource development ministry and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept our decision, as no one can guarantee that the 8.5 lakh students who will appear for the exams won’t get infected with the virus. Forcing students to appear for exams would mean that we are not concerned about their health and safety. Even the parents of students are opposed to holding exams now. Besides, the state never said that it will not conduct the exams, but is only saying that it is not possible to hold them currently or in the near future as many colleges are converted to Covid centres,” said Samant.

He also questioned the status of students in the containment zones. “Over 1 crore people are in 12,419 containment zones. How will the students staying there give exams? The UGC guidelines should clarify such issues as well,” Samant told reporters.

On July 6, UGC directed all universities to conduct the exams in online, offline or blended modes. Prior to the UGC’s directives, the state disaster management authority on June 18 decided to cancel the final-year exams for non-professional courses and recommended the central authorities to cancel the final-year exams of professional courses too, owing to the Covid-19 crisis.

“The authority also noted that the number of infected patients in the state has increased much more since the time it held its last meeting on June 18. Even Bollywood actors and Raj Bhavan employees are getting infected despite remaining confined indoors. Then how can we say that the students won’t get infected with the virus,” said Samant.

When asked if the state can award degrees to students without giving final-year exams, Samant said, “We are studying the technicalities and if required will again call for the disaster management authority’s meeting to take a further decision.”

Maharashtra is not the only state that expressed inability to hold exams in the current Covid-19 scenario. Punjab, West Bengal, Delhi and Haryana too declared the cancellation of final-year exams. Thackeray is likely to speak to the CMs of these states. “The chief minister said we should talk to them and understand what are they doing about the UGC directive”, the official said.

On July 11, UGC general secretary Rajnish Jain said the commission’s guidelines are binding on all the states.

Officials also said the state is also waiting for the Bombay high court’s decision on a public interest litigation challenging the state’s decision to not hold final-year exams. The court will hear the matter on Friday.