Find ways to reduce waste dumped in mangroves: NGT

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the state bodies to come up with an action plan to

reduce waste that is affecting mangrove forests and coastal wetlands along Mumbai.

NGT’s principal bench passed an order on Tuesday, which was published on Wednesday, directing the state to report on the extent of garbage and develop a mitigation plan for its removal in six weeks.

“We direct the divisional forest officer of the area and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to submit the remedial measures which are required to be taken to solve the problem,” the order read. The next hearing date is scheduled on October 7.

The bench was hearing an application by environment group Vanashakti on coastal water pollution and the impact of solid waste entering the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary (TCFS).

“If the matter is not addressed, TCFS and our mangrove forests will become garbage dumps very soon,” said Stalin D, director, Vanashakti.

The mangrove cell under the forest department had informed the NGT during an earlier hearing that 8,000 tons of garbage were removed from different mangrove forests in successive clean-up operations. The cell estimates Mumbai’s mangrove forests (6,600 hectares) have around 50,000 tons of plastic waste strewn due to improper waste treatment.

“An action plan based on NGT’s orders will be prepared. We have already developed a strategy to tackle waste at TCFS under the sanctuary’s recently approved management plan,” said Virendra Tiwari, additional principal chief conservator of forest (mangrove cell).

According to MPCB, creeks, rivers and the sea along Mumbai’s 437.71 sq km coast is under threat from municipal waste including plastic that is directly discharged into nullahs. Untreated domestic waste accounts for 93% pollution for these water bodies, wetlands and mangrove areas, MPCB said.

“Over 25% of total sewage (2,600 million litres per day) generated in Mumbai enters the sea without treatment. We have highlighted this to the NGT. While the forest department will develop the mitigation plan, it will be implemented by BMC, and monitored by us,” said YB Sontakke, joint director (water quality), MPCB. “Repeated reminders and directions for adequate waste management to BMC over the years have not been attended to.”

BMC denied MPCB’s submission while stating that Mumbai’s eight sewage treatment plants (STPs) at marine outfall and lagoons were being upgraded as per the Centre’s latest norms. “Work at the Colaba STP has been completed. Tenders for six other STPs have been issued while one remaining will be completed within a month. It will take at least three years to enhance the treatment system. Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, work slowed down. However, cognisance of previous NGT orders have been taken,” said Atul Rao, chief engineer, BMC’s Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project.

Counsel for petitioners, Zaman Ali said as per an Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay report Mumbai needed 37 STPs for a lasting solution to this pollution. “MPCB had highlighted this to NGT. The bench during Tuesday’s hearing indicated that this needs to be considered in the remedial plan along with short-term and long-term measures,” he said.

Stalin added, “Our suggestion before NGT for installing nets to strain solid waste from stormwater drains was accepted by state and Central agencies but the BMC has conveniently ignored it.”

Sanjay Sadashiv, under-secretary, state environment department said, “Making use of nets as suggested by petitioners can solve this crisis much faster. BMC is duty-bound to stop waste from entering the sea, and is currently not implementing the Maharashtra Non-Biodegradable Garbage (Control) Act, 2006.”