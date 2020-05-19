FIR filed against Ghatkopar residents for protesting against quarantine centre

Around 150 people from Ghatkopar gathered outside a Covid care facility to protest against a hostel being converted into a quarantine centre, on Monday night. The civic body has decided to file a complaint against these people for opposing government work.

The civic body and local MLA planned to set up an extended facility of 30 beds for Covid-19 patients of Hindu Sabha Hospital at Shri Virji Ladhabhai KDO Jain Vidyarthi Gruha at Cama Lane. However, the local residents opposed the plan on the grounds that it will compromise their safety.

“The local corporator and MLA were visiting the hostel next to our building, which is why we stepped down to seek clarity on it. None of us was consulted or informed about the plan. There was no plan to protest,” said a local resident.

The resident added that they requested the authorities to choose another location for the centre or provide them with sanitisation options to keep them secured.

However, the assistant commissioner of the ward said that the facility has already been set-up, which will be managed by hospital staff.

“We are in a situation where we need more and more centres to look after the increasing number of Covid patients. If everyone keeps opposing centres like that, how will we work? When the crowd didn’t listen to us, I asked the senior police officer to file an FIR against them,” said Ajit Kumar Ambi, assistant municipal commissioner.

According to details provided by the police, the fifth and sixth floor of the hostel is being made into the quarantine centre.

“The gathering of nearby residents occurred at around 8.30pm on Monday night when the civic authorities, local politicians and police were inspecting the area, the residents opposed it. They gathered below the society complex and violated social distancing norms,” said a police official.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 188 (defying public servant’s duly promulgated orders) and provisions of the National Disaster Management Act against 40 to 50 unknown residents living in the vicinity of the hostel.

Earlier, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) plans to set up a quarantine facility at Wankhede stadium met with opposition from local residents, and Marine Drive Residents’ Association wrote a letter in this regard to Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta. Follow which, the civic body on Sunday decided to cancel the plan to turn the stadium into quarantine facility.