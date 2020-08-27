Sections
Fire at building in Mumbai’s Fort area doused after 6 hours

A 22-year-old man received burn injuries in the fire which erupted in Bahubali building on Kawasji Patel Road in Fort around 7.15 pm on Wednesday.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 10:58 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Mumbai

Several fire engines were rushed to the spot and firefighters managed to douse the flames at around 1.30 am on Thursday, he said. (Pramod Thakur/HT file photo. Representative image)

A fire which broke out in a four-storey building in Fort area of south Mumbai was doused in the early hours of Thursday after hectic efforts for about six hours, a civic official said.



It was initially tagged as a ‘level-2’ fire, but later escalated to ‘level-3’ (major) around 10.30 pm as it spread to various parts of the building, the official said.

Several fire engines were rushed to the spot and firefighters managed to douse the flames at around 1.30 am on Thursday, he said.



A major part of the building was gutted in the fire, sources said, adding that a short-circuit was suspected to have triggered the blaze, but the exact cause was not yet known.

