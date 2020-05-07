Sections
Fire at factory near Nashik in Maharashtra

The fire started at the factory located in Satpur area around 7 pm, a police official said.

Updated: May 07, 2020 22:19 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

The fire was doused after one hour, (ANI/Twitter)

A fire broke out at a pharmaceutical packaging factory near Nashik city in Maharashtra on Thursday evening, an official said.

The fire started at the factory located in Satpur area around 7 pm, a police official said.

There was no report of anyone getting injured, he added.

The fire was doused after one hour, he said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.



