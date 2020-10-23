Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Fire breaks out at air conditioned local train near Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi railway car shed

Fire breaks out at air conditioned local train near Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi railway car shed

A fire broke out in the power coach of an air-conditioned (AC) local train on Thursday night. The incident took place at 1.40am near Mahalaxmi railway car-shed. No passenger or...

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 23:55 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

A fire broke out in the power coach of an air-conditioned (AC) local train on Thursday night. The incident took place at 1.40am near Mahalaxmi railway car-shed. No passenger or railway staff suffered any injuries. Western Railway (WR) has launched an inquiry into the incident.

Railway authorities and fire brigade doused the fire by 3.10am on Friday morning. “The reason for the fire will be investigated. There will be no repercussions on AC train services,” said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, WR.

“The control wiring of the shunting desk and the electronic cabinet got burnt in the fire. There was no damage in any passenger area,” said a senior railway official.

Short circuit is suspected to be the reason according to railway officials.

The AC local train which caught fire was the third AC train to arrive in city for WR in September 2019.

