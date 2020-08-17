Fire breaks out at Mumbai’s Crawford Market, 8 fire tenders at spot

File photo: A level two fire broke out at Mumbai’s British-era Crawford market in June. (Bhushan Koyande/HT)

A fire broke out at Mumbai’s iconic Crawford Market on Monday. As many as eight fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire, news agency ANI reported.

Fire-fighting operations are underway at present. More details on the accident and the cause of the fire are awaited.

This comes months after a level two fire broke out at Mumbai’s British-era market in June.

The market is among the city’s busiest spots and houses several shops. The iconic market is at a walking distance from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station.