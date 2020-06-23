Sections
Fire breaks out at scrap compound in Mumbai's Mankhurd

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, an official said, adding the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 08:42 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

A level-3 fire broke out at a scrap godown in Mandala on Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road. (ANI Photo )

A major fire broke out at a scrap compound in Mankhurd area here on Tuesday, a fire brigade official said.

The fire was confined to scrap material and waste oil drums, the official said.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said, adding the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

There are no reports of casualties, the official said.



 

