Fire breaks out in chemical godown in Bhiwandi

Four fire tenders from Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Thane took more than three hours to douse the blaze. (HT Photo)

A major fire broke out in a chemical godown in Rahnal village in Bhiwandi on Wednesday. Four fire tenders from Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Thane took more than three hours to douse the blaze.

No one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The godown caught fire around 2pm and the blaze was doused completely by 5.30pm, said the fire officials.

“There were drums filled with chemicals which easily spread the fire. There were minor blasts also. Thick black smoke covered the sky in the area, making it difficult to breathe,” said a fire officer of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC).

A fortnight ago, a fire broke out in a thread storage godown in the same village.