Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Fire in Ulhasnagar building lying empty since lockdown doused in 2 hrs

Fire in Ulhasnagar building lying empty since lockdown doused in 2 hrs

A fire brigade official said that the cause of fire was not yet clear and it took two hours to douse it.

Updated: May 12, 2020 16:29 IST

By Ankita G Menon |Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times Kalyan

The fire occurred on the fifth and sixth floor of the empty commercial building in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra. (Rishikesh Choudhary./ HT Photo)

Two floors of a commercial building in Maharashtra’s Ulhasnagar caught fire on Tuesday morning. However, no casualties were reported as the building was empty due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The blaze occurred at around 9:45 am in the two top floors of the six-storey building that belongs to Kumar Infra India Limited, located near Chopda Court in the city. The fire brigade reached the spot around 10 am with four water tankers. One water tanker each was later sent by Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation and Century Rayon.

“The fire was caught around 9:45 am, we reached the spot around 10am and took almost two hours to douse the fire. The fifth and sixth floor of the building had to be cooled down completely for half an hour after the fire was doused. The reason for the fire is not clear. However, the building has remained shut for a long time now,” said Sandip Asekar, Sub Officer, Fire Department, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation.

Although some parts of the structure had a glass façade, fire officials said they did not find it very difficult to douse the fire nor did they experience suffocation.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
May 12, 2020 16:36 IST
IAF fighters rushed in after Chinese choppers seen near Ladakh LAC: Report
May 12, 2020 16:22 IST
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
May 12, 2020 13:23 IST
Covid-19 Live: India’s recovery rate getting better, says health minister
May 12, 2020 16:16 IST

latest news

US CDC provides $3.6 mn to support Covid-19 response in India
May 12, 2020 16:45 IST
State to inform Bombay HC on Friday whether it will use vacant Mahul buildings as quarantine facility
May 12, 2020 16:38 IST
‘Covid-19 recovery rate at 31.7%, getting better every day’: Health minister
May 12, 2020 16:45 IST
No prima facie case against Nirav Modi, claims lawyer
May 12, 2020 16:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.