First train from Mumbai takes migrants to Delhi

Updated: May 13, 2020 00:15 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

After a suspension of 52 days, the first passenger special train departed from the city for New Delhi on Tuesday evening. Those stranded were relieved to go back to their hometowns.

A special train, with 1,487 passengers, departed at 5.30pm from Mumbai Central railway station for New Delhi railway station on Tuesday. About 1,107 passengers boarded the train from Mumbai Central, 97 from Surat railway station, 83 from Vadodara railway station, 23 from Ratlam and 177 passengers from Kota.

Passengers started arriving at the Mumbai Central since morning and were happy to be able to reunite with their families in New Delhi. “I arrived in the city after a relative passed away due to cancer. The lockdown was announced immediately and I got stuck here. I am happy to go back home after over 50 days.” said Fauziya Khan, a passenger.

Mamta Khatri, an Airoli resident, arrived at the railway station in personal protective equipment(PPE). “I tried to book tickets from multiple locations on the IRCTC website and that is how I managed to get one. I have to be with my daughter who is pregnant.”



Naeem Shaikh, a passenger, travelled from Khopoli to reach Mumbai Central. He works at a construction site and came along with four other passengers in a taxi and arrived just three hours before departure.

“We came in groups from Khopoli and spent the last money we had on tickets. There was no problem in booking tickets. We just want to reach our homes.” said Shaikh.

The Western Railway has positioned five officials for the screening of passengers at the entrance of the stations. The passengers were screened and only those asymptomatic were allowed to board the train.

Indian railways suspended all passenger train operations on March 22 owing to the spread of coronavirus in the country.

