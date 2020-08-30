First-year junior college admissions: Maharashtra education department to release 1st merit list today at 3pm

The state education department will declare the first merit list for admissions to first-year junior college (FYJC) at 3pm on Sunday.

With more than 19,000 students who have applied for admissions scoring 90% and above this year, principals said that the cut-offs are likely to go up. The state and the Mumbai division also recorded the highest pass percentage since 2004.

“We are expecting the cut-offs to go up substantially across streams this year as there are so many high scorers,” said Rajpal Hande, principal of Mithibai College.

Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College, Churchgate, said that while cut-offs are expected to be higher, the fact that they are unlikely to decline in subsequent lists, indicates more competition.

“Over the past few years, we have seen a trend that even if the merit list goes up only by 1-2% percentage points, it does not fall in the rounds that follow. This means that there are a lot of students with the same high score which leads to seats in prominent colleges getting filled in the first one or two rounds itself,” he added.

Last year, despite the state board witnessing one of its worst pass percentages in the past several years, almost all prominent Commerce colleges in the city such as Vile Parle’s NM College, Matunga’s Podar College and Churchgate’s HR College closed their first merit lists above 90%. The cut-offs for Arts were also quite high. While St Xavier’s college at Dhobi Talao closed its first list at 94%, the cut-off at Matunga’s Ramnarain Ruia College was 92.6%.

Owing to the Covid-19 situation, the education department is following the ‘zero contact’ process to conduct the admissions. Students will get messages on their registered mobile numbers with details of the college allotted to them.

They can confirm their admissions online and can complete the entire admission process through the portal without having to go anywhere. Students who are allotted the college of their first preference have to take admission there. If they fail to do so, they have to wait for all the regular rounds to get over to be able to get another college.