Fishing trip ends in tragedy as man drowns in Nallasopara pond, while 2 others go missing

The recovered body has not been identified yet

Updated: May 22, 2020 19:00 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Fire brigade personnel said they will drain out the pond water to find the missing people. (HT)

A man drowned, while two others – including a 15-year-old boy – are missing, after they dived into a 30-feet temple pond at Nilemore village in Nallasopara on Friday.

Around 11am, Nallasopara resident Shanu Shinwar, 35, entered the pond to catch fish. His son Durvesh, and neighbour Sumedh Khandare, 25, waited for him on the banks. When the duo was unable to spot Shinwar after a while, they dived into the water to search for him. When the two did not come out of the pond either, some locals called the fire brigade, an eyewitness said.

Fire brigade personnel then conducted rescue operations and fished out one body and sent it for post-mortem to Nallasopara Primary Health Centre, a personnel said. As the body was decomposed, they could not identify if it was Shinwar or Khandare’s.

“We have deployed divers to look for the other two missing persons, as we presume that they may be stuck somewhere in a corner of the pond. We are using submersible pumps to drain the water so that we can trace them,” the fire brigade personnel said.



Meanwhile, the Nallasopara police have registered a case of accidental death and are probing further. The police said that despite warning the locals and placing barricades around the pond, the locals continue to enter the pond.

