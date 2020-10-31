Fissures in Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government? Congress ministers speak out on issues

Congress leader and public works department minister Ashok Chavan has complained that local bodies under Congress don’t get adequate funding, once again bringing to light the discontent within the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The ruling alliance comprises Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.

Chavan, who has been touring Marathwada, visited Parbhani on Friday. At a meeting with Congress party workers and local elected representatives, he said some local bodies get less funds from the state. The municipal corporations of Parbhani and Nanded and the district council in Jalna are controlled by Congress.

“We have taken the issue to chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray and demanded adequate funding to these bodies. We have as many as 76 corporators of the total 81 in Nanded municipal corporation; we are in power in Parbhani and Jalna’s local bodies; but there are complaints of inadequate funding from the state government,” said Chavan.

Chavan also alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had tried to suppress Congress and its workers when BJP was in power. “Had it continued in power, Congress would have faced tougher times. Almost 90% of Congress legislators [after Assembly polls last year] urged us to ensure the party came to power,” he said.

Also expressing discontent was Congress leader and relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar. Speaking in Nagpur on Friday, Wadettiwar said he would support protests by those who identify as other backward castes (OBC) if admissions and recruitments are delayed further because of the legal process of securing reservation for Marathas. “We are not against reservation for Marathas, but OBCs should not suffer because of them. I have told this to the CM and will not hesitate to take the battle to the streets if the injustice continues,” said Wadettiwar.

Since the MVA government was formed 11 months ago, Congress leaders have expressed their reservations on multiple occasions. In June, Congress leaders met CM Thackeray to communicate their discontent at secondary treatment, particularly in the process of decision-making. In August, Congress legislator from Jalna Kailash Gorantyal threatened to go on hunger strike with 11 other party legislators, alleging unequal distribution of constituency development funds.