Five cops succumb to Covid-19 in Maharashtra; toll in state police force surges to 217

Five personnel from Maharashtra Police died of Covid-19 on Thursday and Friday, following which the death toll in the force surged to 217. Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, 153 new cases were also reported from the state police force, taking the tally to 20,954. Of these, 17,006 police personnel have recovered from the virus.

Vinayak Deshmukh, assistant inspector general of police (law and order), said that of the 3,731 active cases in Maharashtra Police, 472 are officers, while 3,259 personnel are from the constabulary.

One of the personnel who passed away on Thursday was identified as head constable Rafiq Mulla, 48, from Sir JJ Marg police station. Mulla was undergoing treatment since August 14. “He was diabetic and had a kidney ailment, for which he was undergoing treatment at Bombay Hospital. He was later shifted to Saifee Hospital where he succumbed during Covid-19 treatment. He was attached to the anti-terrorism cell of Sir JJ Marg police station, as he had a good network of contacts for intelligence gathering. He is survived by his wife, a son, and a married daughter,” said an officer from Sir JJ Marg police station.

After the head constable’s death, the death toll in Mumbai Police rose to 79 (22 officers and 195 from constabulary). Of the total 5,670 police personnel who were tested positive for coronavirus, 5,169 have recovered.

The second death on Thursday was reported from Wanwadi police station in Pune, where head constable Vinod Potdar, 51, lost his life due to the contagion.

On Friday, two personnel – assistant sub-inspector Ravindra Ooike, 53, of Indora traffic division and police naik Parmanand Raghorte, 49, of MIDC traffic division – from Nagpur city police died of Covid-19. Both were undergoing treatment at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur.

Another fatality was reported from Dhule district police on Friday after 52-year-old head constable Prakash More, who was attached to the Shirpur Taluka police station, passed away battling the virus at the Lokmanya Hospital.