Flap gates installed at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to facilitate screening of passengers

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 00:20 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

The flap gates will be activated later this week.

Central Railway (CR) has installed flap gates on the entry and exit points of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to screen outstation passengers and study commuters’ movements. This is the first time that flap gates have been installed at any station on Mumbai’s suburban railway network.

The gates, which will be activated later this week, will have the quick response (QR) code scanner and thermal scanning facilities. Passengers will have to place the QR code generated on their e-tickets at the entry points of the station for the validation of their tickets. The QR code will be generated from the tickets booked through the Indian Rail Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website. Passengers who have booked their tickets from the booking windows will receive a message on their mobile phones with the QR codes.

Access inside the railway station will be permitted only after temperature screening of passengers.

“The flap gates will facilitate safe commuting during coronavirus and promote social distancing between passengers. It will also help railway staff in detecting unauthorised access to station premises,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

The gates have been installed on pilot basis. Based on the success, the gates will be introduced at other railway stations in the city. The Western Railway will also be soon installing flap gates on Churchgate railway station.

