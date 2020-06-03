Sections
Flight ops at Mumbai airport suspended due to Cyclone Nisarga resume

MIAL had scheduled a total of 19 flights for Wednesday, which include 11 departures and eight arrivals to be operated by five airlines -- Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir and AirAsia India.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 20:11 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Mumbai

A scooterist moves on a road where a tree fell during rains and strong winds triggered by Cyclone Nisarga in Mumbai. (PTI)

Flight operations at the Mumbai airport, which was suspended at 2.30 pm, has now resumed, a spokesperson of GVK said on Wednesday.

MIAL, the private airport operator, had earlier announced that all operations at the CSMIA will remain suspended between 2.30 pm and 7 pm as a precautionary measure in view of the cyclone Nisarga.

“The operatins at Mumbai airport have recommenced,” the spokesperson said.

Follow latest updates on Cyclone Nisarga here



A GVK-led consortium in partnership with AAI runs the Mumbai airport under a joint venture MIAL.



“The landing and take-off is permitted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) from 6 pm,” the airport spokesperson said in a statement.

It had, however, said schedule could change also depending upon the situation.

Meanwhile, during the day, a cargo aircraft belonging to FedEx overshot the main runway of the Mumbai airport on its arrival from Bengaluru, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said in a statement. The aircraft was towed away from the runway and there has been no disruption in flight operations, it said. “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport witnessed a runway excursion today (Wednesday) with FedEx flight 5033 arriving from Bengaluru. The incident occurred when the MD11 aircraft landed on runway 14/32,” it said.

Mumbai airport was allowed to operate a total of 50 flights per day, 25 departures and arrivals each following the resumption of air passenger services on the domestic routes from May 25.

The operations of commercial passenger services were suspended on March 25 due to the imposition of a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The government later lifted the restrictions on domestic flights from May 25. The international operations by the Indian airlines, however, remain suspended.

