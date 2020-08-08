Flying squads to keep check on overcharging by private hospitals, ambulances

After capping charges for Covid treatment at private hospitals and private ambulance operators, the Maharashtra government on Friday directed the local authorities to constitute flying squads to check if the decisions related to Covid-19 treatment at affordable rates are being implemented. The state health department has also directed them to submit the action report in three days.

“Flying squads will help in keeping a check on the hospitals and ambulance operators by carrying out surprise inspections,” state health minister Rajesh Tope said.

The decision was taken following complaints from the citizens over exorbitant charges by the private hospitals for Covid-19 treatment. The state is receiving similar complaints against private ambulances operators, the officials said. There are complaints despite the charges for Covid treatment at private hospitals being capped by the state government on May 21.

On May 23, the state had extended free health insurance cover to all the citizens under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, a cashless medical healthcare scheme. Later, on June 30, the state also fixed the fare for private ambulances and requisition ambulances across the state to provide free services to Covid patients.

Taking serious note of the complaints, Tope directed the local authorities such as district collectors and municipal commissioners to appoint flying squads across cities and districts to crack the whip against the violators.

“The flying squads have been authorised to see if all the decisions taken by the state at regular intervals for Covid-19 treatment are being implemented or not, private hospitals have put up boards at the entrance with details on treatment charges, auditors have been appointed to verify bills at private hospitals to check overcharging for Covid-19 treatment and citizens are getting benefits of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Aditya Yojana scheme for Covid treatment,” states the letter issued by the state health secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas to the local authorities on Friday.