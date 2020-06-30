Focus on China, not Opposition parties: Shiv Sena to Centre

The Shiv Sena took on the Centre and said that instead of giving a befitting reply to China for infiltration the Indian border and martyring soldiers, the Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi-led government is focusing on responding to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress’s war of words is on at a time when China is building its army at the border. It added that “like the ‘coronavirus caller tune’, somebody should run a tune that ‘we have to fight China and not opposition parties’”.

The Sena also took potshots at Union home minister Amit Shah and said that he should focus on combating Covid-19 and not pay attention to what the opposition parties are saying about China.

“The Chinese troops infiltrated in Galwan valley and they are carrying out unauthorised construction. Instead of giving China a befitting reply, the government is giving a strong response to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and the Congress party. Rajiv Gandhi Foundation got funds from China. On this, the Congress shot back saying PM Cares got funds worth crores from Chinese companies. The Chinese are building bunkers and tents at the border and here BJP-Congress is on. It seems we have forgotten that we have to fight the Chinese,” the editorial said.

The Shiv Sena backed Rahul for questioning the government on the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops that martyred 20 Indian soldiers earlier this month. In a barb aimed at the BJP-led Central government, the Sena said, “Who is indulging in politics [over the Chinese infiltration]? Rahul Gandhi’s questions are not just bubbles in the water. Perhaps, Sharad Pawar also has the same queries. If China hasn’t intruded on our land, why were the 20 soldiers martyred?”

Referring to Shah’s comments that the country will win battles against Covid-19 and against China under PM Modi’s leadership, the Sena said, “We wish Mr Shah the best. He should focus on the two battles. The government should not [focus] on the opposition party. There is no need to be rattled by questions raised by the opposition party.”

The editorial added that there is no need to debate what happened in 1962, and said that we should “forget the past” and tackle the “fresh crisis”. “Whether it was Nehru or Modi, China will never change,” it added.