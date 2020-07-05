Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Following complaints, BEST announces ‘kindness package’ for electric consumers

Following complaints, BEST announces ‘kindness package’ for electric consumers

Following several complaints from consumers over exorbitant bills, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking on Saturday announced a ‘kindness...

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 00:12 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Following several complaints from consumers over exorbitant bills, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking on Saturday announced a ‘kindness package’ for all its electricity consumers in Mumbai.

Based on orders issued by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC), BEST will allow consumers to pay their bills in three easy monthly instalments (EMIs) if the bill is double than the average for the period between March-May.

In case consumers have been billed in excess, the excess amount will be credited to the consumers. The delayed payment charges and interest on arrears will also be based on the actual consumption, a press note issued by the electric division stated. It also said that as a policy, power supply was not disconnected during lockdown.

BEST has initiated actual meter reading in non-containment zones since June 16. Since actual meter reading was suspended in March, consumers were being billed on an average of the previous three months. The undertaking supplies power to 10 lakh consumers in the island city.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

4 held for assaulting Dalit woman in Jind
Jul 05, 2020 00:49 IST
Egypt’s top court upholds 15-yr sentence for activist behind nation’s 2011 uprising
Jul 05, 2020 00:35 IST
Retired cop’s wife seeks Maharashtra govt’s help as his Covid-19 treatment is likely to cost family ₹25 lakh
Jul 05, 2020 00:34 IST
Four Covid patients from Thane try to flee to UP, nabbed from airport
Jul 05, 2020 00:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.