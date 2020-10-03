Sections
Following glitch, University of Mumbai allows IDOL students to take paper again

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 23:18 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Students of the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) of the University of Mumbai who couldn’t take their final BSc, BCom and BA exams owing to technical glitches on Sunday, will be allowed to retake the exam at a later date, said the university.

Even before the third-year BA, BCom and BSc exams kicked off on Sunday, several students had complained that they were unable to access the link for downloading question papers. This year, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, exams are being conducted online.

In a statement, the university said that third-year BCom students who missed their first paper on Sunday will be allowed to take the exam on October 9 whereas third-year BA students will be able to take their exam on October 24.

