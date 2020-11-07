Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / ‘Forced to consume liquid’: Arnab Goswami in bail plea in 2018 case

‘Forced to consume liquid’: Arnab Goswami in bail plea in 2018 case

The petition has been filed by Goswami’s lawyer Harish Salve after the former’s arrest on Wednesday. It is being heard by a bench of justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik at the Bombay High Court.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 14:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in police van (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Republic Television editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested along with two others in a 2018 case of abetment of suicide, has accused the Mumbai Police of torture in his bail plea.

The petition has been filed by Goswami’s lawyer Harish Salve after the former’s arrest on Wednesday. It is being heard by a bench of justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik at the Bombay High Court.

According to Bar and Bench, a website that covers legal news, Arnab Goswami claimed in his petition that during the course of arrest a senior police officer hit him with a heavy boot, he received a half a foot deep gash in his left hand and suffered serious injury to his spinal cord.

Goswami also alleged that he was “forced to drink a liquid” by police officers while they surrounded him. He also said that after drinking the liquid he “choked”.

The high court was on Saturday hearing the petition filed by Goswami seeking interim bail and challenging his arrest in the 2018 abetment of suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik.

The police said that they found a suicide note where Naik said that Goswami had not cleared his dues. The Republic TV editor-in-chief was arrested by Alibaug police and was remanded to judicial custody till November 18 by a magistrate’s court.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s candidate elected to key UN committee in closely contested race
Nov 07, 2020 13:50 IST
Doctors, MBBS students among 30 crore people to get Covid-19 vaccine first
Nov 07, 2020 11:31 IST
5 SHOs removed for laxity in containing Durga puja violence in Bihar’s Munger
Nov 07, 2020 14:07 IST
Tech, innovation will be key in post-Covid world: Modi at IIT-Delhi event
Nov 07, 2020 13:59 IST

latest news

Madhurima Tuli: Bollywood is not such a welcoming place, it is harsh
Nov 07, 2020 14:46 IST
Maoist killed in encounter near Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh
Nov 07, 2020 14:42 IST
Covid-19 impact: Economy expected to bounce back from next fiscal, says SBI chairman
Nov 07, 2020 14:40 IST
Bombay High Court quashes BARC’s order on TV Today Network
Nov 07, 2020 14:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.