Foreign national arrested by Mumbai Police with cocaine worth ₹50 lakh

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 00:38 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

Gahie is allegedly a major supplier of cocaine in Mumbai’s western suburbs. (HT Photo)

During patrolling on the New Year’s Eve, officers of the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police arrested a foreign national in Santacruz (East) and recovered 204 gram of cocaine worth ₹51 lakh from him.

The arrested accused, Honore Gahie, 44, is from the Republic of Ivory Coast and came to Mumbai in 2017 on a business visa. He has been allegedly staying illegally in India for around a year after his visa expired. According to police, he was residing at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai.

Gahie is allegedly a major supplier of cocaine in Mumbai’s western suburbs.

“We are checking his call data records to trace other persons from whom he took the supply of cocaine. It appears that he is directly in touch with some customers, but we are also checking if any drug peddlers were in touch with him,” said Datta Nalawade, deputy commissioner of police, ANC.



ANC units across the city were instructed to keep vigil in their respective jurisdictions on New Year’s Eve. Accordingly, officers of the Bandra ANC unit were on patrol when they noticed Gahie sitting in his car, parked near Diamond AWWA Hostel in Santacruz (East).

The police team conducted a search of the accused after he hesitated to answer their questions. “We found cocaine in his possession,” said police inspector Anil Wadhwane of the Bandra ANC unit.

The seized cocaine is of pure quality, and Gahie revealed that he was supplying drugs for almost six months. Police are now inquiring about his other source of income and what he was doing in the city earlier.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and he was produced before a court and remanded to police custody till January 6.

