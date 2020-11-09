Forest officer, clerk held for accepting ₹2-lakh bribe in Vasai near Mumbai

Dilip Tonde, range forest officer (RFO) of Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Vasai was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting ₹2 lakh bribe on Monday. He had allegedly demanded ₹10 lakh bribe and the ₹2 lakh was the first instalment, said an officer of the anti-corruption bureau (ACB), Thane.

According to the complainant, Tonde was demanding the bribe to not file cases against him.

Tonde and his clerk Anant Sonawane were apprehended from his Vasai office. The duo have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and will be produced before the ACB court, Thane on Tuesday.

In 2019, Tonde was in the news for using his service revolver to scare tribal workers protesting non-payment of wages. Wada police had registered a case in this regard.