Former Congress corporator booked for misbehaving with sub-inspector in Mumbai

Updated: May 28, 2020 18:57 IST

By Jayprakash S Naidu,

A former corporator from the Congress was booked on Thursday by Vakola police for allegedly misbehaving with an on-duty police sub-inspector, obstructing her from discharging her duties and threatening to harm her.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (operations) and spokesperson of Mumbai Police Pranaya Ashok confirmed the development.

According to Vakola police, the incident took place on Wednesday around 10.30pm when the 28-year-old sub- inspector was working as a night duty officer at the station house. The 45-year-old corporator, Brian Miranda, visited the police station along with his wife after a fight broke out between two groups of residents of a society at Pandurang Vakil Wadi in Kalina.

Miranda and his wife were supporting one group. The former corporator allegedly started arguing with the officer and called her biased. He also allegedly passed remarks insulting her modesty.



Miranda however, has refuted the allegations.

“I went to the police station along with my wife as it was night. The sub-inspector was speaking to my wife rudely and was not willing to listen to her. My wife was defending four women in our society who visited the police station to lodge a complaint against another society member who had abused them. I did not misbehave with the officer as I did not even speak to her,” said Miranda.

Based on the officer’s complaint, Vakola police lodged a first information report (FIR) under sections 186 (obstructing public servant while discharging public functions), 189 (threat of injury to public servant) and 509 (words, act or gesture intended to insult woman’s modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as the section 110 (behaving indecently in public) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

