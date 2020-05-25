Sections
Former Maha CM tests positive for virus

A former Maharashtra chief minister tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. He is currently admitted at a hospital in Marathwada. The leader, who is a minister in the current government, is...

Updated: May 25, 2020 00:54 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A former Maharashtra chief minister tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. He is currently admitted at a hospital in Marathwada. The leader, who is a minister in the current government, is asymptomatic and has been admitted as a precaution. He was in Mumbai for official work and had home-quarantined himself after reaching his home town. “He was tested on the sixth day of his quarantine and his report came as positive in the evening,” said a close aide.

