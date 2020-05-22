Former MP Milind Deora sets up quarantine centres for Covid-19 patients in south Mumbai

To ramp up the fight against coronavirus in Mumbai – India’s worst-affected Covid-19 city – former parliamentarian Milind Deora, along with the Godrej Group, has set-up isolation and quarantine facilities in south Mumbai.

The quarantine facility at St Xaviers High School in Fort has a provision of 900 beds, while the one at Najam Baug in Dongri has 100 beds. A 300-bed facility has also been set up at MP Mills in Tardeo, even as Deora has been planning to set-up another centre at Parel. All of these centres will cater to semi-critical, asymptomatic patients.

While the beds in these centres have been set-up by Ahmedabad’s Anant National University, the Godrej Group has been providing the medical equipment at the centres. The beds at the centres are made out of cardboard and have been laminated, making it easier for sanitisation.

On Wednesday, Deora also tweeted that the quarantine centres are monsoon-proof and are “exclusively for the residents of Mumbai’s congested slums and chawls, who cannot self-isolate”.

“There is a huge problem of social distancing in the congested areas of the city. So we need to create a many centres for asymptomatic patients,” Deora said.

The former Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) also stated that as Mumbai’s situation is grim, owing to the increasing number of cases every day, the city needs to isolate itself from the country. “We can’t get into why it [rise in cases] happened, but now that it is a reality, Mumbai needs to self-isolate from the rest of the country,” he added.