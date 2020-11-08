Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Former Ranji player, 2 others arrested for IPL betting in Mumbai

Former Ranji player, 2 others arrested for IPL betting in Mumbai

Versova police arrested former Ranji player Robin Morris for allegedly running a betting racket on Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches. Two other accused, Dhirendra...

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 01:08 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Versova police arrested former Ranji player Robin Morris for allegedly running a betting racket on Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches.

Two other accused, Dhirendra Kulkarni and Rohit Babu Bhimanna, are also arrested in the case.

The police said they received information about a betting racket operating at Morris’s flat at Yari Road, Andheri (West), based on which they conducted a raid. The trio were allegedly found accepting bets for the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The police seized several mobile phones, two tablet gadgets, and cash worth Rs9,000 from the flat.

The trio were booked under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 4 and 5 (A) of the Gambling Act.

On Saturday, the metropolitan magistrate court in Andheri remanded them in police custody till Monday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Nov 07, 2020 23:01 IST
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman elected US vice president
Nov 07, 2020 23:12 IST
What’s next? US Election verdict isn’t last step
Nov 07, 2020 23:41 IST
‘Will be a President for all Americans’: Joe Biden after big win against Trump
Nov 07, 2020 23:05 IST

latest news

ISRO launches new earth observation satellite on board PSLV
Nov 08, 2020 01:12 IST
Mumbai engineer who operated drug racket amid ‘financial stress due to lockdown’ held with imported marijuana worth ₹1.62 crore
Nov 08, 2020 01:09 IST
Former Ranji player, 2 others arrested for IPL betting in Mumbai
Nov 08, 2020 01:08 IST
A president who changed the party: Trump stamp on GOP will last long
Nov 08, 2020 01:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.