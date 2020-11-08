Former Ranji player, 2 others arrested for IPL betting in Mumbai

Versova police arrested former Ranji player Robin Morris for allegedly running a betting racket on Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches.

Two other accused, Dhirendra Kulkarni and Rohit Babu Bhimanna, are also arrested in the case.

The police said they received information about a betting racket operating at Morris’s flat at Yari Road, Andheri (West), based on which they conducted a raid. The trio were allegedly found accepting bets for the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The police seized several mobile phones, two tablet gadgets, and cash worth Rs9,000 from the flat.

The trio were booked under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 4 and 5 (A) of the Gambling Act.

On Saturday, the metropolitan magistrate court in Andheri remanded them in police custody till Monday.