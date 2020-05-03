Former top cops donate safety kits to policemen battling Covid-19

Around 2,000 safety kits have been distributed so far. Orders have been placed for 4,000 more kits. (Reuters file photo. Representative image )

Retired police personnel have joined hands to provide safety kits to their juniors, working at the frontline during the Covid-19 outbreak. The retirees include former assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) and senior inspectors of the 1983 batch, who donated face shields, hand sanitizers and gloves, in various districts in the past four weeks. So far, 15 retired police officers have contributed to the cause. Around 2,000 safety kits have been distributed so far. Orders have been placed for 4,000 more kits.

“I was in service for 31 years and have seen many critical situations, but nothing can beat this lockdown. When I came to know that some cops have contracted the virus, I decided to distribute the safety gear. I talked to some former colleagues who helped me with the funds. So far, I have distributed over 2,000 safety kits to various police stations like Powai, Sakinaka, MIDC, Sahar, Thane- Rural: Mira Road and Bhayandar division, Palghar etc. My other mates are also joining the initiative and we have placed an order for 4,000 more safety kits,” said D D Wadmare, retired ACP from the 1983 batch.

The batch of 1983 has collected around Rs 90,000 to buy the safety kits.

Rajan Ghule, former ACP from Dindoshi division, said, “As soon as I came to know about Wadmare’s initiative, I requested to get kits for the officers in my locality. This initiative will boost the morale of the policemen.”

Another retired ACP, Popatmaharaj Tiwatne, said,“ Policemen have to travel in the deepest areas to along with the medical team. Their safety is as important as those of doctors. Distribution of these kits will assure them to fight Covid-19 in a better way.”