Formulate strategy to start FYJC admissions: Petition urges Bombay HC

Mumbai News

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 00:10 IST

By K A Y Dodhiya,

An advocate, who is also a parent of a teenager, has moved the Bombay high court (HC) seeking directions to the state to formulate a strategy to resume first-year junior college (FYJC) admissions.

The petitioner has stated that as the process was stalled due to a September-9 interim stay on Maratha reservation by the Supreme Court (SC), nearly 2.3 lakh students in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including the petitioner’s daughter, were facing an uncertain future.

The petition filed by advocate Vishal Saxena stated that due to the various delays, 2.32 lakh students including his daughter are under stress about securing admission and completing their syllabus for the year.

In light of this, the petition was seeking directions to the government of Maharashtra to formulate a strategy to restart the admission process at the earliest as students and their parents have already suffered much due to the pandemic.

Saxena moved a praecipe for urgent hearing of the petition and is expecting it to come up in due course.

