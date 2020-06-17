Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Four arrested for beating a man to death

Four arrested for beating a man to death

The Mankhurd police and Deonar police have jointly arrested four people in connection with the alleged murder of a 20-year-old man. The accused told the cops that they had brutally...

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 22:35 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Mankhurd police and Deonar police have jointly arrested four people in connection with the alleged murder of a 20-year-old man. The accused told the cops that they had brutally assaulted the man to death on suspicion of him being a thief.

According to the police, Shera Rahmat Ali Shaikh, was a resident of Mandala slum in Mankhurd.

He was killed on June 7 in Mohite Patil Nagar area of ​​Mankhurd. He was passing by the B ward area of ​​Patil Nagar. He was beaten to death after some locals mistakenly identified him as a thief.

“The accused, in order to destroy the evidence in their vehicle, took his body to another place and dumped it between two cars parked in a parking lot near a public toilet in Dr Zakir Hussain nagar,” said Balasaheb Ghavate, inspector in-charge of the Deonar police station.



Since the area where body was found falls under the jurisdiction of Deonar police station they first registered an accidental death report on June 7 and after the post mortem report suggested a murder, a case under IPC section 302 and 201 was lodged and cops launched a manhunt for the accused.

“We found a CCTV footage in which accused were captured while hiding the body. The brother of the deceased identified the deceased. During further probe our men recently arrested one of the accused and after it was revealed that the offence took place in the jurisdiction of Mankhurd police station the case and the accused were handed over to them,” said Ghavate.

Later Mankhurd police too arrested three accused. All four were remanded in police custody till Monday by a local court. The search for their other accomplices is on, said an Inspector from Mankhurd police station. The vehicle used in the crime has also been seized.

Another police officer from Deonar police station said the deceased person had a criminal case of house breaking on his name.

