Four cops suspended for assaulting 22-year-old to death

Four constables attached to Juhu police station have been suspended on Friday for allegedly assaulting a 22-year-old to death. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Bandra division had informed the Bombay high court (HC) in July that he had identified the four police personnel from Juhu police station who assaulted the victim Raju Velu Devendra.

The accused are naik Santosh Ganptrao Desai, naik Anand Sitaram Gaikwad, constable Digambar Sakharam Chavanm and constable Ankush Ambadas Palve.

Police sources said internal inquiry revealed that the four policemen assaulted Devendra after he was found outdoors during the Covid-19 lockdown. Devendra was subsequently found dead.

Juhu police had, however, maintained that in the intervening night of March 29 and 30, Devendra was spotted by locals while allegedly trying to enter a house near Mutthi Swami Chawl in Vile Parle.

According to Juhu police, he attempted to flee by climbing the roof but slipped and fell on the ground. A mob chased him to an open space and beat him up, which led to him losing his consciousness. A patrolling police van later took him to Cooper Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, Juhu police claimed.

The police had also registered a case under sections 302 (murder), 141 (unlawful assembly), 142 (intentionally joining unlawful assembly), 143 (member of unlawful assembly), 144 (joining unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon) and 147 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code against eight people.

The matter, however, reached the high court later when advocate Firdause Irani brought to the notice of the high court Devedra’s death, which according to his family members, was caused due to police brutalities, in an attempt to highlight the police high-handedness in enforcing lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

It was only after the high court took serious note of police brutalities that the ACP of Bandra division admitted that Devedra’s death was not a case of mob lynching and that he was assaulted by four policemen. The ACP had also assured to take disciplinary action against the erring policemen.