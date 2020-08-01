Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Four minors booked for sexually assaulting 14-year-old at hostel in Mumbai

Four minors booked for sexually assaulting 14-year-old at hostel in Mumbai

Tilak Nagar police booked four minors on Thursday for allegedly sodomising a 14-year-old boy at a Chembur hostel, repeatedly between October last year and March. Two of the accused...

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:16 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Tilak Nagar police booked four minors on Thursday for allegedly sodomising a 14-year-old boy at a Chembur hostel, repeatedly between October last year and March. Two of the accused are 15 years old, while the other two are 16 and 17 years old.

The also threatened the boy of dire consequences if he revealed the crime.

The incident came to light last week when the boy visited his aunt’s house and she observed changes in his behaviour. The boy’s aunt said that he also suffered from pain, after which she took him to a private doctor. However, the treatment did not help the boy and his aunt took him to Rajawadi Hospital, where the doctor informed her that her nephew was sexually assaulted.

She then filed a complaint with the police and a first information report (FIR) was registered on Thursday.



The four minors are booked under sections 377 (unnatural offences), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) and 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.

“After the lockdown was imposed, the accused left the hostel and went to their respective villages. We are probing the case further,” said Senior inspector Sushil Kamble from Tilak Nagar police station said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CISF asks for social media IDs of personnel
Aug 02, 2020 00:00 IST
1,886 Sars-CoV-2 genomes sequenced
Aug 01, 2020 23:59 IST
Rajput’s sister appeals to PM, Nitish calls for justice
Aug 01, 2020 23:59 IST
Villagers claim illicit liquor trader-police nexus
Aug 01, 2020 23:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.