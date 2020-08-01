Four minors booked for sexually assaulting 14-year-old at hostel in Mumbai

Tilak Nagar police booked four minors on Thursday for allegedly sodomising a 14-year-old boy at a Chembur hostel, repeatedly between October last year and March. Two of the accused are 15 years old, while the other two are 16 and 17 years old.

The also threatened the boy of dire consequences if he revealed the crime.

The incident came to light last week when the boy visited his aunt’s house and she observed changes in his behaviour. The boy’s aunt said that he also suffered from pain, after which she took him to a private doctor. However, the treatment did not help the boy and his aunt took him to Rajawadi Hospital, where the doctor informed her that her nephew was sexually assaulted.

She then filed a complaint with the police and a first information report (FIR) was registered on Thursday.

The four minors are booked under sections 377 (unnatural offences), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) and 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.

“After the lockdown was imposed, the accused left the hostel and went to their respective villages. We are probing the case further,” said Senior inspector Sushil Kamble from Tilak Nagar police station said.