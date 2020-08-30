Four more cops die of Covid-19; toll in Maharashtra Police force rises to 153

Four more deaths were reported from the Maharashtra Police force due to Covid-19, taking the toll to 153. The deceased personnel were attached to Nagpur city police, Aurangabad Rural police and Chandrapur district police and died on August 25, 27 and 28. There were 151 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the past 24 hours in the state police force.

A 34-year-old constable, Pradeep Jadhav, from MIDC Paithan station of Aurangabad Rural police died of Covid-19 on Friday. He was undergoing treatment at YSK Hospital since August 24 after he tested positive for the infection. “He had no co-morbidities. The young policeman was a hard worker and very good at collecting intelligence. His wife, too, tested positive. Jadhav is survived by two sons, aged nine and five,” said inspector Balak Koli, Covid officer, Aurangabad Rural police. This is the first Covid death in Auaranganad Rural police while there are a total of 72 cases of infection, Koli added.

In the second fatality, a 30-year-old woman police constable, Purnima Gedam, from Chandrapur police died on Thursday. This is the first Covid death of a police personnel in the district. “Gedam was on sick leave since more than four months as she was suffering from a kidney disease since the past one and half year. She tested positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment at the government medical college in Nagpur where she breathed her last on Thursday,” said inspector Prakash Hake, Rampur police station.

Nagpur city police recorded two deaths of policemen. Head constables Suraj Patbhave, 46, and Sunil Bhoir, 53, were attached to Nagpur City police headquarters and both of them succumbed on August 25.

In the state police force, 14,792 police personnel have gotten infected so far. Of the total infected personnel, 11,867 have recovered while 153 have succumbed to the disease. At present, 2,772 state police personnel are undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

Mumbai Police has the most cases with more than 4,700 police personnel testing positive, of whom more than 4,000 have recovered and 69 have succumbed so far.