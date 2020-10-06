Four women from Malegaon arrested for stealing gold from Mumbai jeweller

Byculla police arrested four women from Malegaon at Mulund toll naka on Sunday for allegedly robbing gold worth ₹2.5 lakh from a Mumbai jeweller a month ago.

According to Byculla police, the jeweller Nilesh Jain approached them after four burqa-clad women visited his shop on September 5. While one of them kept Jain busy, the other three robbed jewellery weighing 24.450 grams. The four women walked out of the shop without raising any suspicion. Only after the women had fled in a car, did Jain realise that he had been robbed.

Dinesh Kadam, senior inspector, Byculla police station, began an investigation by acquiring the mobile number of one of the women by tracing the cell tower usage at the time of the crime.

“We learnt that the women were from Malegaon and had left for their hometown after committing the crime,” said Kadam.

The officers left for Malegaon but on reaching they discovered that the women had returned for Mumbai. “We then laid a trap at Mulund toll naka, intercepted their car and arrested them,” said Kadam.

The arrested accused have been identified as Annu Ansari alias Sajada, 30; Naziya Shaikh, 30; Nasrin Shaikh, 50, and Yasmin Khan, 35.

“We have arrested the four and learnt that they have eight other cases registered against them in Nashik, Buldhana, Mumbra, Bhandup, Kurla and Hyderabad. The women confessed to committing five similar crimes in Mumbai after they were released in a previous case,” added Kadam.