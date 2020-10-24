Fourth FIR against Republic TV; Mumbai Police books its editorial team

The Mumbai Police on Friday registered a fresh first information report (FIR) against Republic TV and booked its executive editor, anchor, two reporters and other editorial staff for allegedly broadcasting false and baseless news inciting disaffection among the police personnel against Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and maligning Mumbai Police’s image. This is the fourth criminal case registered against Republic TV and its employees by Mumbai Police.

The latest FIR is registered by the Special Branch-1 (SB1), the intelligence wing of the city police, at NM Joshi Marg police station. The complainant, Shashikant Pawar, is a sub-inspector posted at the Social Media Lab (SML). SML is entrusted with monitoring content on social media platforms and television channels and identify posts, fake news, rumours and other content that has potential to create unrest in the city or can lead to any communal tension or law and order situation in the city or state, and inform top brass of the city police for further action.

According to the FIR, on October 22 police officers at SML observed that Republic TV (English) broadcasted a show under the segment Biggest Story Tonight with a caption line ‘Revolt against Param Bir Singh? Senior officer part of the probe gives details’.

The news item broadcasted on the channel showed “many policemen in the police force are in the sanctity of rebellion against Param Bir Singh and this is not good for the credibility of a police force. Singh is tarnishing the image of Mumbai Police, and his orders are not acceptable to the junior officers in the department’, states the complaint.

The news show was anchored by Shivani Gupta while the reporter was Sagrika Mitra. The news was based on story gathered by reporter Shawan Sen.

“By broadcasting such content, the channel and its journalists intentionally tried to incite disaffection among the police personnel against the police commissioner and the act also maligns Mumbai Police’s image,” the complainant said.

The police have booked Gupta, Mitra, Sen and executive editor of the show Niranjan Narayan Swami and other editorial staff. They all have been charged with section 3 (1) of The Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act, 1922 and sections 500 (defamation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Goswami is already facing two FIRs at Pydhonie and NM Joshi Marg police stations for inciting communal tension and spreading hatred between two communities. The city police also initiated chapter proceeding against Goswami and have issued him a show cause notice around two weeks ago. The channel is also facing an investigation in the television rating point (TRP) scam.

Republic TV on Friday evening released a statement that read: “Republic Media Network is shocked to learn that the Mumbai Police has now registered an FIR against the entire Editorial Staff of Republic Media Network. With it, the Mumbai Police led by Param Bir Singh has achieved a new global feat of state machinery trying to muzzle the voice of the free media.

In a brazen abuse of office, the Mumbai Police has booked the “Editorial staff and Newsroom Incharge for the concerned report getting aired and others” at the Republic Media Network. This comes as the most grave attack on the freedom of press safeguarded under Article 19 (1)(a) of the Constitution of India. This booking of all journalists of a news media organisation, left unchecked will have a chilling effect on democracy, especially within the state of Maharashtra.

While Param Bir Singh may be cornered and uncomfortable with the fact that his elaborately crafted lies against Republic are falling apart before the people of India in the face of the truth and real facts, he seems to be using that as a basis for undertaking his large-scale witch-hunt against Republic Media Network’s journalists. Republic’s Editorial staff stands together and in firm opposition to the intimidation tactics deployed by the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police.

Never before has the entire editorial team of a media organisation been booked in one FIR, because one Mumbai Police Commissioner is out with a vendetta campaign against the Network. Our 600 member strong editorial staff stands united in putting out facts and doing its reportage without fear or favour. We will never-ever succumb to pressure tactics, from Param Bir Singh or anyone else.

Journalists are being targeted for exposing the misdeeds of the Mumbai Police Commissioner. The Republic Media Network and its members are being harassed for not revealing their journalistic sources. Every single member of Republic Media Network is more strongly resolved than ever before to fight and win against this vicious campaign by the Maharashtra state machinery against our journalists.

We will abide by our duty as the fourth pillar of democracy, even as the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police seems to have lost control of law, constitutionality, and rationality.”