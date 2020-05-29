Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Free buses for migrant workers travelling to railway stations

Free buses for migrant workers travelling to railway stations

After guidelines issued by the Supreme Court, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Friday announced that no ticket fares will be charged from migrant workers taking buses to city...

Updated: May 29, 2020 23:34 IST

By Shrinivas Deshpande,

After guidelines issued by the Supreme Court, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Friday announced that no ticket fares will be charged from migrant workers taking buses to city railway stations to travel to their home states.

Manoj Varade, a spokesperson for BEST said, “The Supreme Court on Thursday directed that no fare for travel either by trains or buses should be charged from migrant workers stranded across the country and they must be provided with food and water. Hence, BEST has decided to offer free service to migrants from Friday.”

Earlier, BEST was charging for dropping migrant workers at the railway stations.

Meanwhile, BEST achieved 54.5% recovery rate on Friday, with 10 staffers getting discharged in a single day, said officials.



Data released by the undertaking on Friday states that of the 259 BEST staffers who have tested positive so far, including nine fresh cases reported on Friday, 140 have recovered of Covid-19 and have been discharged. So far, there have been eight deaths of BEST staffers due to the novel coronavirus.

“As compared to others [government undertakings], till date we have managed to control the spread of the virus among our staffers. We are the only public undertaking which has managed a recovery rate of over 50%. There were around eight fatalities, but we are working to reduce the spread,” said Dr Anil Kumar Singhal, chief medical officer, BEST.

About 80% of the staffers currently under treatment are now asymptomatic or only have mild symptoms. BEST administration is confident that many more patients will be discharged soon and the recovery rate will increase. However, three staffers were admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 10 staffers, on oxygen beds, were in critical condition.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jalandhar MC lost Rs 5 cr revenue in two months of lockdown
May 30, 2020 01:46 IST
Labourer stabbed to death for asking biker to slow down
May 30, 2020 01:43 IST
Locust threat looms large on 9 Haryana districts
May 30, 2020 01:43 IST
Five luxury hotels in Delhi to be converted into extended Covid-19 hospitals
May 30, 2020 01:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.