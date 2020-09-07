Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Fresh tremor rocks Maharashtra’s Palghar district

Fresh tremor rocks Maharashtra’s Palghar district

Last Friday, four tremors, measuring 2.8, 4.0, 3.6 and 2.7 magnitude on the Richter scale, respectively, were recorded

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 10:07 IST

By Ram Parmar, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Since November 2018, villages around Dhundalwadi and other areas of Dahanu have been reporting mild tremors at regular intervals. (REUTERS)

A fresh tremor measuring 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded at around 8:07 am on Monday near Dhundalwadi at Dahanu in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief, disaster management cell, Palghar.

However, no casualty of human lives or damage to properties was reported.

Last Friday, four tremors, measuring 2.8, 4.0, 3.6 and 2.7 magnitude on the Richter scale, respectively, were recorded in villages in Dahanu.

A few houses developed cracks because of the tremor.



Monday’s tremor was also recorded by the National Centre for Seismology, Noida, in Uttar Pradesh, which comes under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, said Kadam.

In the intervening night of September 4 and 5 September, the residents of Aaina, Dapcheri,Talasari, Dongripada, Amboli, Dhanivare, Osarvira, Kasa, Bordi, Dhundalwadi, Shisne villages had ran out of their homes in panic and spent the night in the open following the successive tremors.

Talasari police station authorities had urged the villagers not to panic.

On 23 August, at 11:39 am a mild tremor, measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale, was recorded at Aaina village in Dahanu.

Since November 2018, villages around Dhundalwadi and other areas of Dahanu have been reporting mild tremors at regular intervals.

In July 2019, Rishya Meghwali (55), a resident of Vasavalpada village in Dahanu, had died after a portion of the roof came crashing down on him, when a tremor had rocked the area. Meghwali’s wife had suffered minor injuries.

Another tremor was recorded in February 2019, when Vaibhavi Bhuyal (2) of Haladwadi, Talasari, had died in a similar accident.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Home Ministry grants ‘Y+ category’ security to Kangana Ranaut
Sep 07, 2020 11:40 IST
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
Sep 07, 2020 10:36 IST
India records highest single-day spike globally of 90,802 Covid-19 cases
Sep 07, 2020 10:24 IST
Rhea Chakraborty in NCB office again. Here’s what we know so far
Sep 07, 2020 11:28 IST

latest news

Dehradun doctor who went on the run 26 years ago nabbed in Haryana
Sep 07, 2020 11:47 IST
Bihar junior doctors seek denotification of medical colleges as Covid hospitals
Sep 07, 2020 11:42 IST
Home Ministry grants ‘Y+ category’ security to Kangana Ranaut
Sep 07, 2020 11:40 IST
Man shuns USD 100,000 job in USA to to start farming in India
Sep 07, 2020 11:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.