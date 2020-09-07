Fresh tremor rocks Maharashtra’s Palghar district

Since November 2018, villages around Dhundalwadi and other areas of Dahanu have been reporting mild tremors at regular intervals. (REUTERS)

A fresh tremor measuring 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded at around 8:07 am on Monday near Dhundalwadi at Dahanu in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief, disaster management cell, Palghar.

However, no casualty of human lives or damage to properties was reported.

Last Friday, four tremors, measuring 2.8, 4.0, 3.6 and 2.7 magnitude on the Richter scale, respectively, were recorded in villages in Dahanu.

A few houses developed cracks because of the tremor.

Monday’s tremor was also recorded by the National Centre for Seismology, Noida, in Uttar Pradesh, which comes under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, said Kadam.

In the intervening night of September 4 and 5 September, the residents of Aaina, Dapcheri,Talasari, Dongripada, Amboli, Dhanivare, Osarvira, Kasa, Bordi, Dhundalwadi, Shisne villages had ran out of their homes in panic and spent the night in the open following the successive tremors.

Talasari police station authorities had urged the villagers not to panic.

On 23 August, at 11:39 am a mild tremor, measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale, was recorded at Aaina village in Dahanu.

Since November 2018, villages around Dhundalwadi and other areas of Dahanu have been reporting mild tremors at regular intervals.

In July 2019, Rishya Meghwali (55), a resident of Vasavalpada village in Dahanu, had died after a portion of the roof came crashing down on him, when a tremor had rocked the area. Meghwali’s wife had suffered minor injuries.

Another tremor was recorded in February 2019, when Vaibhavi Bhuyal (2) of Haladwadi, Talasari, had died in a similar accident.