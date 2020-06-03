From Nisarga to Amphan: How do tropical cyclones form

This Tuesday, June 2, 2020, satellite image released by NASA shows Cyclone Nisarga roaring toward the western coast of India. Mumbai hasn't been hit by a cyclone in more than a century, raising concern about its readiness. (AP)

India has been hit by two cyclones, Nisarga and Amphan, in less than a month as the country is already in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic and there is a severe strain on the health care system and personnel.

Nisarga, like Amphan which battered West Bengal and Odisha last month, is expected to submerge low-lying areas, uproot trees, destroy uncemented houses and critical infrastructure, and worse, kill people and animals. The aftermath of the storm will be challenging too.

Here is how tropical cyclones form:

* Tropical cyclones form in the tropics when the sea is warm (sea surface temperature ≥ 26.50 degree C)

* When the water vapour from the warm ocean condenses to form clouds, it releases its heat to the air

* The warmed air rises and is pulled into the column of clouds. Evaporation and condensation continue, building the cloud columns higher and larger

* A pattern develops, with the wind circulating around a centre (like water going down a drain). As the moving column of air encounters more clouds, it becomes a cluster of thunderstorm clouds, called a tropical disturbance

* As the thunderstorm grows higher and larger, the air at the top of the cloud column is cooling and becoming unstable

* The heat energy is released from the cooling water vapour, the air at the top of the clouds becomes warmer, making the air pressure higher and causing winds to move outward away from the high-pressure area

* This movement and warming cause pressures at the surface to drop. Then air at the surface moves toward the lower pressure area, rises, and creates more thunderstorms

* Winds in the storm cloud column spin faster and faster, whipping around in a circular motion. When the winds reach between 25 and 38mph, the storm is called a tropical depression

* When the wind speeds reach 70 kmph, the tropical depression becomes a tropical storm. This is also when the storm gets a name

* The winds blow faster and begin twisting and turning around the eye, or calm centre, of the storm

Favourable environmental conditions for their formation:

* Warm ocean waters (of at least 26.5°C) throughout a sufficient depth (at least 50m). Warm waters are necessary to fuel the heat engine of the tropical cyclone

* An atmosphere which cools fast enough with height such that it is potentially unstable to moist convection

* Relatively moist layers near the mid-troposphere (5km). Dry mid levels are not conducive for allowing the continuing development of widespread thunderstorm activity

* A minimum distance of at least 500km from the equator

* Coriolis force so that the low pressure of the disturbance can be maintained. The Coriolis effect is the pattern of deflection taken by objects not firmly connected to the ground as they travel long distances around the Earth.

* Low values of vertical wind shear--the magnitude of wind change with height.

(Source: IMD/ NOAA/National Geographic)