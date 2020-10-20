From today, all women can board Mumbai local trains

All women commuters can board local trains from 11am to 3pm and from 7pm onwards starting today as the Railways, after four days of letter-exchanges and friction with the state government, finally gave its approval on Tuesday.

“I am happy to announce that Railways will allow women to travel on suburban trains from 21 Oct between 11am and 3pm & after 7pm. We were always ready and with the receipt of letter from Maharashtra government today, we have allowed this travel,” Railways minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

Mumbai’s local trains, used by around 8 million people daily pre-Covid-19, were suspended on March 23 after the state went into a lockdown to stop the spread of the virus. Some services, however, resumed on July 15, with the state allowing only essential services workers, differently abled people and cancer patients to use the trains.

The Central Railway currently operates 706 daily services, while the Western Railway runs 700 services as against their regular of 1,774 and 1,367 respectively.

On October 16, the Maharashtra government sent a letter to Central and Western Railways (who together run the Mumbai suburban network) to allow all women commuters to travel by train, mostly during non-peak hours.

The Railways, however, was reluctant to do the same for the fear of crowding . While one of the ruling parties, Congress, blamed the Railway ministry, BJP as well as railway officials said they were being cautious. Maharashtra chief secretary Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday sent a reminder to both zonal railways.

The women commuters allowed in non-peak timings. will have to purchase tickets, but will not require QR code (as was the practice with employees from designated essential services).

“Four ladies special local trains will be added from Wednesday. A total of six ladies special trains will be operated. Further increase in services will be done after inspecting the passenger flow.” said a senior railway official.

“Between 11am and 3pm and after 7pm ,there will be no checking of women for QR code or identity card and only tickets will be checked, as all women are allowed. Others will be checked for QR code and identity cards in addition to valid tickets. Except for emergency category staff, as identified by the state and women (between 11 am and 3pm and after 7pm), others are requested not to rush to the stations,” said a statement from Central and Western Railway.

After a round of meetings last month and early this month, Maharashtra on October 16 wrote to the general managers of Central and Western Railways to allow all women commuters to travel in non-peak hours in suburban trains.

The letter, signed by Kishorraje Nimbalkar, secretary, relief and rehabilitation, was made public by the government.

This was the first step by the authorities towards opening of the suburban trains, the lifeline of city, for the common people.

The Railways, however, shot back a letter to the state government, saying it was not possible for them to allow the additional force immediately unless the assessment of possible passenger burden was done.

The Railways had asked the state for an estimate of the increase in number of commuters, along with other modalities.

“The timings can still be an issue. This is because commuters arriving on railway platforms before the permitted time schedule can lead to crowding,” said a railway official on Tuesday.

The delay in resuming services shown by the Railways led to friction between state government and Railways over the last four days.

Nimbalkar wrote another letter to the Railways, saying the decision announced by the state was in accordance with the multiple meetings held with all stakeholders including Railways. “Latest of the meetings was held on October 13 and chaired by chief secretary Sanjay Kumar. The date of commencement was strategically chosen on weekend so that there would be no much of burden on the rail services. The Railways in its best capacity can assess the potential burden and plan accordingly,” the letter stated.

Chief secretary Sanjay Kumar, who had intervened and had spoken to the secretary in the ministry of home affairs on Sunday to expedite the matter, wrote a fresh letter to Central and Western Railways again on Tuesday morning, instructing them to implement the decision at the earliest.

“As per the decision taken during joint meetings with all stakeholders, we have requested you to allow all women commuters to travel during non-peak hours from October 17. The decision is yet to be implemented. The women commuters may be allowed to board the trains at the earliest,” the letter read.

The letter-war also saw a political blame game between ruling and opposition parties as Congress raised questions if the Railways was deliberately making the issue complex.

Maharashtra Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant on Tuesday said, “The state government held four meetings with Railway officials regarding allowing women commuters to travel by suburban trains in the MMR during non-peak hours from October 17. However, on October 16, railway authorities expressed their inability to give permission. There is a standard operating procedure (SOP) in place as far as train services are concerned. Why does Railways want a fresh permission?”

Congress’s political attack came in the backdrop of BJP’s statewide protest last week for the demand of opening of temples in the state. The BJP tried to corner the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, comprising Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)and Congress, by touching religious sentiments. Sawant questioned why BJP leaders, who have been advocating for opening of temples, are silent over the delay in operation of railways for women.

Keshav Upadhye, BJP spokesperson, said, “The BJP or any of its leaders had nothing to do with the issue. Railway Board took its decision in due course and following all procedures. We do not take allegations by Sachin Sawant seriously. ”

BJP’s vice-president Madhav Bhandari said, “There was nothing wrong if Railway ministry raised a few questions over the modalities to operate additional services and took some time to complete the procedure. The MVA government had goofed up during the operations of Shramik trains meant for the migrant workers in May. It could not even arrange for adequate number of passengers after a fleet of trains was made available by the Railway ministry. The Congress has no right blame us as it has snapped its ties with real issues related to the common man.”

While welcoming the Railway decision, Sawant later said, “It was a deliberate attempt by BJP leaders to stop the implementation of the state government’s decision. The announcement by Railway minister Goyal does not mention tissues raised by the Railways and has simply says that they are beginning operations after request by chief secretary of Maharashtra. This means the issues and reasons raised earlier by Railways were a sham,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state government has convened a meeting with Railways again to discuss allowing more commuters from private sector by rolling out staggering of office timings in near future.

“Allowing women in non-peak hours is the first step towards unlocking train services for all. We are taking stock of how much crowd can the trains handle keeping in mind social distancing. This is also an attempt to encourage the private sector to go in for staggered work hours. In the next phase, we may allow men to travel at odd hours, to see if it works. Senior citizens and families could be allowed at non-peak hours. The meeting convened on Wednesday is in continuation of the series of meetings being held deliberately over staggering of office timings,” said a state government official.

From Wednesday, a total of six women special trains will be operated.

Women commuters that have a valid railway pass ahead of March 22 will also be allowed to travel by local trains. Local train services were suspended from March 23.