Home / Mumbai News / FYJC admissions: Education department facilitates ‘zero contact’ process for quota round

In a bid to make the admission process for first-year junior college (FYJC) aspirants applying under the management, in-house and minority quotas simple, the state education...

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 23:14 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande,

In a bid to make the admission process for first-year junior college (FYJC) aspirants applying under the management, in-house and minority quotas simple, the state education department has started sharing the students’ data with colleges.

This year, the entire FYJC admission process will be based on ‘zero contact’ owing to the Covid-19 situation.

“We have provided data of students who have applied under various quotas to the colleges so that they can make calls to the students to seek details on an aspirant’s interest for applying to their institute. If interested, students can complete the entire process online and do not have to visit the college,” said a senior official from the department.

Colleges have to complete quota admissions (also called the zero round) and update the status of admissions conducted on the portal for FYJC admissions by August 22.



Students who wish to confirm their admissions will get a one-time password (OTP) on their phones, which they have to enter before securing a seat at a college. The same process would be conducted if a student wishes to cancel the admission. Once a student confirms admissions under any of the quotas, he/she will be out of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for general admission rounds.

Meanwhile, until Thursday evening, around 70,000 students had filled Part 2 of their admission forms, which consists of their college preferences. The department started the process for filling the Part 2 forms from Wednesday.

Admissions for students who are not applying under any quota will start from August 23.

