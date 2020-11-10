FYJC admissions in Maharashtra likely to resume post-Diwali

Admissions to first-year junior college (FYJC) in the state are likely to resume after Diwali vacations said officials from the state education department.

The FYJC admissions were stalled owing to the interim stay by the Supreme Court on Maratha quota in jobs and education.

“While the admission process is completely online, for colleges, the work of verification of documents and the backend work related to admissions require staff to be present at work. Staff will not be able to come to college during the Diwali break, hence admissions can resume after the break,” said an official from the state education department.

The education department has announced the Diwali break between November 7 and 20 for schools and junior colleges in the state.

On September 9, in line with the Apex court’s interim stay on the Maratha quota, the state education department stayed the admission process for FYJC until further orders. With this, the second merit list for admissions, which was scheduled to be out on September 10, was not released. This has left over 2.42 lakh students in the lurch in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) alone.

On November 2, the department began online classes for FYJC students after a delay in starting classes due to the stay. While the classes began for languages in the first phase, from November 5, stream-specific classes have begun.

Colleges said the delay has led to complete disruption in the academic calendar of students. “So many months of teaching are lost and now with the Diwali break, almost another month will be gone,” said the principal of a suburban junior college.