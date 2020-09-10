FYJC admissions in Maharashtra stayed until notice; no clarity on taken seats

In line with the Supreme Court’s interim stay on the Maratha quota in jobs and education, the Maharashtra education department has stayed the admission process for first-year junior college (FYJC) until further orders. There is no clarity on what happens to students who have already been admitted through the quota.

On Wednesday evening, the department released an official statement announcing the postponement of second merit list which was supposed to be published on Thursday. “The list is postponed and the admissions are stayed until further notice. Revised timetable for FYJC admissions would be released later after getting instructions from the state government,” read the statement.

Officials at the education department said they would wait for a detailed court order and the instructions of the state government before deciding the further course of action.

On September 4, HT had reported that more than 80% seats under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) quota, also referred to as Maratha quota, had no takers in FYJC admissions this year. For the 17,844 seats reserved for SEBC students out of the total 3.1 lakh seats in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region this year, only 2923 (16%) students had applied, of whom 2,309 were allotted seats in the first round of admissions. This is a considerable dip from 2019 when 30% of SEBC seats were claimed.

However, with an interim stay on the quota, the entire seat matrix for admissions to FYJC is likely to change.

Principals said the delay in the admission process might impact all students. “We don’t know what will happen with those students who have already taken admission. Also, with the change in the seat matrix, the seats would have to be recalculated before a new merit list is out,” said the principal of a suburban college.

On June 27, the Bombay high court had allowed 12% reservation in education under SEBC category and struck down the state’s proposal of reserving 16% seats to these students. The decision was challenged in the Supreme Court, which stayed the reservations in its interim order.