FYJC admissions: No ‘first come, first served’ this year

In the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, the state education department has simplified the admission process for first-year junior colleges (FYJC) in Maharashtra for the academic year 2020-21. The department said results of Class 10 will be out by July-end and the admission process for FYJC will begin in August.

Every year, over two lakh students apply to colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) that have over three lakh seats.

According to the new guidelines that were issued late on Tuesday, there will be no ‘first come, first served’ (FCFS) rounds for admissions this year. Instead, special rounds will be conducted for students who do not get admission in regular rounds.

FCFS rounds usually follow regular admission rounds wherein students can claim seats against vacancies across colleges in a particular city or district and are allotted seats on the basis of who claims them first. These rounds were introduced in 2018-19, but were criticised by many parents and experts as they allowed students with lower scores to get into coveted colleges against vacant seats.

Similarly, a zero round for students who wish to take admissions for bifocal courses has been scrapped and these admissions will now take place through regular rounds.

“The decision has been taken on the basis of complaints from parents about FCFS rounds. Some other changes have been made considering the current situation, to make the process easy for students,” said an official from the state education department.

Admissions under various quotas such as minority, management and in-house will be granted as per the usual process.

The department will make a provision for uploading documents on the online portal. Similarly, admission booklets will also be given online and students can also pay fees on the portal.

This year, the government has decided to increase the quota for students with special needs to 4% from 3%, while the quota for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) has been reduced to 12% from 16% in accordance with the state rules.

A total of 50% seats in junior colleges affiliated to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will be reserved for students of civic schools.

After regular admission rounds are conducted, a special admission round will be conducted, followed by additional special rounds, in case, students are left without a seat.

Students who fail to take admission in the college mentioned as their first preference can only apply in the special round with new preferences.

Those who wish to opt out of the admission process (in case of migration or admission to diploma courses) can do so on the online portal.

What is new this year?

- No ‘first come, first served’ rounds to be held this year

- Only regular and special rounds to be conducted for admissions based on merit

- No zero round for bifocal admissions before the regular rounds. Students interested in bifocal courses can apply in regular rounds

- Students will be given online admission booklets instead of printed books

-Reservations for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes down to 12% from 16%

- Reservations for students with special needs increased to 4% from 3%