FYJC admissions: Special round on December 24, 1.85 lakh seats vacant

The Maharashtra education department will declare the special merit list for admissions to first-year junior colleges (FYJC) in the city at 11am on December 24.

Every student who wishes to participate in the round has to give consent in the portal which would ensure that students who have secured admissions elsewhere are not allotted seats again.

According to the data shared by the department, after the third admission round which concluded on Friday, nearly 1.85 lakh seats remain vacant in colleges across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) which will be available in the special admission round. This includes nearly 37,000 seats from various quotas such as minority, management and in-house quotas which remained vacant after the three admission rounds and were surrendered.

In the special round, students who were restricted to participate in the earlier rounds will also be allowed to participate. This includes students who had got the college of their first preference but failed to take admission there. Students who are allotted colleges under the special round can secure their admissions by December 26.

The education department has said that it will declare the further admission schedule as per the requirement and government approval after the special round. The department has also said that it would start bifocal admissions soon.

Meanwhile, junior colleges which have completed more than 75% admissions can start their online classes. Colleges, however, said they were hoping for some clarity on the academic calendar. “Since the year has begun so late, we are hoping to get some clarity on how to conduct exams, whether there will be further syllabus reduction, etc” said a principal of a suburban college.