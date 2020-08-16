FYJC minority quota merit list out; arts cut-offs rise

Several prominent minority colleges in the city have declared the first merit list for admissions under the minority quota for first-year junior college (FYJC) on Saturday.

Arts seemed to be a popular stream among top scorers this year as colleges recorded a considerably high cut-off for the stream as compared to science and commerce. At St Xavier’s College in Fort, the cut off for art stream for Christian minority students went up from 84% in 2019 to 85% this year. The cut-off for science at the college saw a marginal dip as compared to 2019.

At Bandra’s St Andrews College, the cut-off for arts went up from 75.8% in 2019 to 78.8% this year. Even the science stream cut-off at the college increased substantially from 74.4% last year to 80.4% this year. The commerce stream cut-off, however, saw a marginal dip of less than 1%.

“One can see that the demand for arts has increased amongst top scorers. This has been the case over the last few years. We are, however, surprised to see an increase in the science stream and a marginal dip in the commerce stream which was known to be popular for several years,” said Marie Fernandes, principal, St Andrews College.

Many other minority colleges will declare their first merit list for the minority quota in the coming days. Mithibai College in Vile Parle will declare its first list for the Gujarati quota on today (August 17).

This year, there will be a zero-contact admission process for FYJC, considering the current Covid-19 situation. As a result, admissions under various quotas like management, in-house and minority are to be completed at the junior college level by August 22. Officials in the state education department said that to make the process of zero round (quota admissions) simple, student data has been shared with junior colleges.