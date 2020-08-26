Gandhi family is Congress’s Aadhar card; Rahul can lead his party: Sanjay Raut

A day after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) met in the shadow of a letter written by 23 senior figures questioning the current situation pertaining to the party leadership, Shiv Sena parliamentarian Sanjay Raut backed Rahul Gandhi’s leadership abilities and said that Gandhi family is the “Aadhar card” of the Congress party”. Raut also said that no one outside the Gandhi family can lead the party.

“The Gandhi family is the Aadhaar card of the Congress party. Be it Soniaji [Gandhi], Priyanka Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi. The demand for a non-Gandhi leading a party is not appropriate. As of today, I don’t see a leader outside the family who can lead the party,” said Raut, while speaking to media persons on Tuesday.

The Rajya Sabha member also said that the Congress continues to be the principal opposition in the country and has workers in almost every village of the country. Raut further stated that the party should end their internal differences and rise as an opposition.

The Sena leader praised Rahul Gandhi for his leadership role as the party president in the past.

“Rahul Gandhi led the party well in the past. The Congress won the Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh under his leadership. After the defeat in Lok Sabha [polls], he walked away from the post of the Congress president… But even today, Rahul Gandhi has the ability to lead the Congress,” said the Sena MP.

Meanwhile, responding to Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar’s comments stating that if Rahul Gandhi takes over the reins of the party and directs the state Congress to leave the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, the party would do so, Raut said, “Well, Rahul Gandhi has no such wish; Wadettiwar thinks so. We have good interactions with Rahul Gandhi. The Congress ministers know the reason behind having a coalition government in Maharashtra. And Rahul Gandhi is also of the opinion that this government should run effectively.”